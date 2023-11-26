Zuncheddu leaves prison after 33 years. The life sentence was suspended

Benjamin Zuncheddu, detained for almost 33 years, is free. “I can’t wait to move from here, because I don’t want to see prison anymore”, says he, happy and relieved, as soon as he leaves the prison in Uta (Cagliari), after the Court of Appeal of Rome accepted the request for suspension of the execution of the sentence advanced by his lawyer Mauro Trogu. Zuncheddu, who he has always proclaimed himself innocentis serving a life sentence for the ‘Cuili is Coccus’ massacre in Sinnai (Cagliari), where in 1991 three shepherds were killed and a fourth was injured.

The review process is underway before the Assize Court of Appeal of Rome which could lead to the definitive release of Zuncheddu, who, under a semi-freedom regime, currently only leaves prison in the morning to work. “I don’t know. I’m a little stunned,” he replies when asked what will be the first thing he does when he gets home.

To welcome him in front of the prison sister Augustahis employer and fellow villagers from Burcei (Cagliari), the town where Zuncheddu will return and which is ready to welcome him, and the Regional guarantor for prisoners’ rights, Irene Testaconvinced of his innocence and committed to supporting the battle for the review of his life sentence.

“Today is an important day”, Testa tells AGI, after hugging Zuncheddu. “We are happy with this result, the first obtained after 33 years. I hope that this can have a meaning in view of the hearing on December 19th, when we hope for a full acquittal. Facts and witnesses, so far, have proved in favor of Benjamin who never stopped shouting his innocence.” They have been organized for him in recent months various eventsboth in Rome and Cagliari.

Waiting for the final sentence

With the release order in Zuncheddu, 59 year old former pastor, he comes imposed the obligation to reside in his town, Burcei. The next hearings in the trial for the review of the life sentence are scheduled in the Court of Appeal (correct) in Rome on November 30th and December 12th. The sentence is expected on the 19th.

The twist came during the hearing on November 14th, when he was heard the key witness Luigi Pinna, the only survivor of the massacre. “The police officer who was conducting the investigation, before identifying the suspects, showed me the photo of Beniamino Zuncheddu and told me that he was the culprit of the massacre”, declared the witness, husband of the daughter of one of the victims , who was injured on the day of the massacre.

Initially questioned, he claimed not to have recognized the attacker, but, a few weeks later, he changed his story and accused Zuncheddu who was first arrested and then convicted. In the courtroom, ten days ago, Pinna changed his version several times when reporting on the perpetrator of the murders: first he had his face uncovered and then he had covered it again with a sock.

The crucial testimony

The review of the process was requested in November 2020. Zuncheddu had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Court of Assizes of Cagliari on 8 November 1991. The judges had based themselves, in particular, on Pinna’s declarations. Motive for the massacre: livestock trespassing. On 16 June 1992 the Court of Appeal of Cagliari confirmed the life prison sentence.

A first part of the procedural activity focused on the transcription and translation of around thirty telephone interceptions. The expert’s work concluded in early October.

Among the witnesses admitted there are, in fact, the survivor of the massacre and key witness of the first trial, and the policeman who carried out the investigations and who, according to Zuncheddu’s defense, influenced the witness, pushing him to recant.

The order with which the suspension of the execution of the sentence was granted expressly takes into account what Pinna said in the hearing of 14 November and which made his statement unreliable. testimony considered so far crucial for the identification of the alleged murderer. At this point, the trial became “merely circumstantial”, the judges wrote, a circumstance which allowed Zuncheddu to obtain the suspension of the sentence, albeit with the precautionary measure of the obligation to stay.

In Burcei party and fireworks

Burcei, in Sardinia, welcomed Beniamino Zuncheddu’s return home with applause, with a party and fireworks. “Funti tottus po dui (they’re all for you),” one of the many fellow villagers, gathered to hug him again, told him in Sardinian, while the lights of the fireworks illuminated his emotional face. “Custa è domu dua (this is your home”, read on a banner. “E t’adi abettau (and waited for you)”, added the mayor Simone Monni, wearing a tricolor sash, going towards him. “Beniamino ses po nosu unu beru ero bruceresu (you are a true hero of Burcei for us)”, is the writing that appeared on another banner, to the tune of ‘We are the Champions’ by Queen, among the flashes of smartphones.

Dazed and happy, Zuncheddu allowed himself to be hugged and kissed by his fellow villagers who, queuing to wish him well, believed in his innocence and in recent weeks have repeatedly demonstrated for his release. “Beni torrau o fradi (welcome back brother)”, his many friends wrote to him, to the music of ‘Liberi liberi’ by Vasco Rossi, “ca sa famiglia tua e custa (that your family is this). Gosadiddi sa liberatadi and chi siat just justice (Enjoy freedom and let there be just justice)”.

