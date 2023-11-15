Zuncheddu, the sensational turning point. Pinna admits: “I made it all up”

Benjamin Zunchedduafter serving 32 years in prison as an innocent man, he could finally be free again. A sensational turning point arrives in the review process for the killing of three shepherds which led to the arrest of Zuncheddu, believed to be the responsible of the massacre. It all starts in 1991, when a triple murder occurs in a sheepfold in the province of Cagliari. Gesuino Fadda, owner of the farm, his son Giuseppe and the shepherd Ignazio Pusceddu were murdered. The dead, however, there should have been four of them. One of them is saved: Luigi Fin, husband of one of Fadda’s daughters. The only survivor – we read on Open – claims to have recognized Zuncheddu in a photo. And the latter, a shepherd at the time, was arrested. In June 1992, the final sentence arrived: life sentence. But in all these years Zuncheddu has continued to fight for prove his innocence.

The defense thesis, advanced today in process review underway in Rome, is that the decisive testimony came after alleged pressure from one of the officers investigating the triple murder. Today, in front of the Court of Appeal, Fin confirmed: “The truth is that I was shown the photo before recognition“. That is to say that it would therefore essentially have been “driven” by the policeman’s indication. “I thought I was doing the right thing, so I was told“. The latter, answering the PC’s questions, also clarified the issue another fundamental detail of the story. Stating that the killer was wearing a sock over his face which made him unrecognizable.

