Alejandro Benites, better known as ‘Zumba’, revealed to his followers that he and his parents got the coronavirus.

Through a video posted from his Facebook account, the dancer left his humorous side for a moment to tell about the difficult situation he is experiencing, and highlighted the great concern for the health of his parents.

“This is a totally different day, because I always try to give fun content, but I don’t want to miss this opportunity to tell you that this virus (coronavirus) is real and is killing many people”, He indicated ‘Zumba‘.

The former member of Combate, a reality show where he became known, pointed out that at first he gave negative for COVID-19, after their parents were detected the disease.

“Three weeks ago I had been filming the Saturday show until I asked the production team that we had to take a break because my parents were showing symptoms. The three of us went to get tested, they came out positive and I came out negative”, He said.

“It was quite hard to hear that news and not know what to do because I don’t know what will happen. Every day I heard people say that there were people dying within days of being diagnosed. I do not wish it to anyone, within weeks I lost my smell and taste, and I did contract COVID-19″ He added.

‘Zumba‘said that he is undergoing treatment to overcome the disease and trusts that his family will also recover.

“At the moment I am undergoing my treatment and I still have not recovered my smell or taste. I know that soon I will be fine and that my parents will be fine. I believe in God and I know that he is with us ”, mentioned the former member of This is war.

The dancer asked his followers not to trust themselves and to continue taking care of themselves to avoid contagion.

“I ask all the people not to trust themselves, this disease is taking a lot of people and let’s not be indifferent”, Declared ‘Zumba’.

