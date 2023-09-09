Buthelezi was a bitter rival of the African National Congress (ANC) in the struggle against apartheid. When it came to power in 1994, relations between Buthelezi’s party, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the ANC improved.

Buthelezi served twice as home affairs minister in an ANC-led government. He was not only political leader of the Zulus but also a Zulu prince. In a 1964 film, Buthelezi played the role of his grandfather, King Cetshwayo, in the battle against British forces. In 2019, he resigned as party leader and withdrew from the political scene.