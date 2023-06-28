“It is clear that we have a great need in this country of ours: to shift the axis from treatment to prevention and the issue of vaccinations is a field of primary prevention. We must have a great impact on vaccination practice, in the child population and in the elderly, to preserve health also in terms of self-sufficiency of the person”. This was stated by Ignazio Zullo, member of the X Permanent Commission for social affairs, health, public and private work, social security of the Senate, who spoke on the sidelines of the event ‘Frames – Focusing on Herpes zoster. New prevention perspectives in cancer patients’, promoted by Gsk and underway in Rome.

The vaccination practice therefore becomes a driving force for health and provides a wider individual and social economic benefit, explains Zullo. “We are faced with many health needs that emerge day after day – he observes – and there is an undeclared one that has yet to emerge. On the other hand, we have a need for resources that are not infinite and that we must know how to rationalize. Savings it is not a cost saving, but it is the rationalization of spending, a correct allocation and correct use of resources. A practice of correct use of resources – he concludes – lies precisely in prevention and the fulcrum of prevention is vaccinations “.