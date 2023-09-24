Liz Mariana Godoy, who plays Zulimar in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, was born in Trujillo, Venezuela, and arrived in Peru six years ago. Although her name achieved a lot of popularity on the small screen, playing the role of the girlfriend of the popular ‘Juelix’, the artist had other jobs before she entered Peruvian television. In this note, we tell you about the curious professional career that the actress studied and what she dedicated herself to, prior to winning the public’s affection with her character in the series broadcast by América TV.

YOU CAN SEE: Liz Mariana Godoy, actress of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, got married: “I found a good man”

What did Zulimar from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ work on before joining the series?

Liz Mariana Godoy, actress who plays the role of Zulimar in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, said that she left her native Venezuela due to the economic crisis facing that country. “There was not even enough money to buy flour and make an arepa, which is something basic,” commented the artist. Likewise, the interpreter maintained that the number of deaths each day due to violence caused her to decide to migrate to Peru.

After her arrival in the capital, the popular Zulimar from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ revealed what she did before making a name for herself on the small screen. “I was in a call center, I was also a cosmetician, in sales and a waitress. I do not complain because the work does not disgrace,” were the words of the Venezuelan artistin an interview for the newspaper Trome.

Zulimar from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ is the partner of ‘El Juelix’ in the popular series. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Liz Mariana Godoy/América TV

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Renatto Pais Hidalgo, the fiancé of the popular Zulimar from “Al Fondo Hay Sitio”?

What is the curious professional career that Zulimar from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ studied?

The actress, who plays the popular Zulimar of ‘There is room at the bottom’, surprised more than one by revealing what professional career he studied. Along those lines, she said that the profession he finished is criminology. “It’s like the psychology of crime and criminality,” explained the Venezuelan artist, in conversation with Trome.