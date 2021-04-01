Zulema María Eva Menem Yoma, better known as “Zulemita”, confirmed this Thursday that she received a formal offer to be a candidate for national deputy by the Frente de Todos of the province of La Rioja. And he revealed that the proposal was made by Alberto Fernández himself.

“Alberto offered me to be a candidate before my father’s illness”, the daughter of former president Carlos Menem, who died on February 14, told La Nación.

He explained that he was able to discuss the proposal with his father and that he recommended that he start a political career in “his land.” “Through the land where we were born and grew up: we spent a large part of our lives in La Rioja, childhood and adolescence, we never stopped going; in fact, my children feel his heart from La Rioja ”, he indicated.

For now, Zulemita did not specify whether he will actually join the electoral race, but he did take charge of highlighting his relationship with President Fernández.

“Honestly, we have a mutual affection, of great respect, he was always attentive to my father’s health, he went to visit him during the hospitalization, he gave his permanent support to mother, my children and me,” he said.

In addition, he added that they exchange messages with the President and hold conversations on a regular basis. “I have known him for a long time, he was my father’s official – he says – and afterwards we crossed paths several times. We became closer when the topic of the bust of papa (for the room of the Casa Rosada) and the tribute began, “he explained.

Zulemita Menem with her father, in the Senate compound. Photo Reuters.

He also revealed that one of the requests he received from the Head of State was to “collaborate” in relations with the Arab countries and that for this reason it began steps to request a loan from the Kuwait Sovereign Fund destined to be used for hydraulic works in La Rioja.

Zulemita also expressed her opinion about Vice President Cristina Kirchner and said that it was “very warm” with her family. “From the moment he supported my mother in the investigation into my brother’s death until my father’s dismissal. Despite the political differences that existed between the two, they did so with respect and coexistence ”, he reviewed.

He also indicated that he maintains a good relationship with former President Mauricio Macri. “Both he and his father (Franco Macri) were very close to Dad; it is already known that Dad helped Mauricio in very difficult moments in his life,” he recalled.

