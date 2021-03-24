Zulema Yoma, the first wife of the recently deceased Carlos Menem, has been hospitalized since Monday at the Los Arcos Sanatorium in the City of Buenos Aires, after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former first lady, 78, has symptoms corresponding to Covid-19 like congestion and shortness of breath. What’s more. you have pneumonia associated with your Covid picture.

The woman already he had caught the disease in 2020, after the employee who works in Zulemita’s house informed her that she felt bad and had symptoms compatible with coronavirus.

Because of this, Menem, who died on February 14, had to be swabbed, but the then-senator from La Rioja tested negative.

Zulema Fátima Yoma was born in 1942 in the town of Nonogasta, in La Rioja, and met Menem in Damasco, the capital of Syria, in 1964. They had two children: Carlos Saúl Facundo, who was born in 1968 and died in 1995 when the helicopter that piloting fell unexpectedly; while Zulema María Eva was born in 1970.

In February, after the death of the former president, his daughter Zulemita told the press: “He left in peace, holding my mother’s hand, “he said.

