The Real Unión de Irún arrives at the Enrique Roca (tomorrow, 5:00 p.m.), with the arrow pointing up. After three defeats in the league, they got back on track with a draw at La Nucía and a win, including a comeback after losing 0-2 and 2-3, against Amorebieta, in a duel that ended 4-3. in favor of the next grana rival.

Last Wednesday, in addition, he got a ticket to face a First in the Copa del Rey after knocking down Terrassa in the Federation Cup. For this reason, Aitor Zulaika, an irundarra coach, invites his footballers to enjoy the clash against the granas: «It will be a great game in one of the most beautiful settings that we are going to visit this year, against a historical team that has a mass Tremendous social, with famous players who have been in the First Division. What more do we want to be motivated? », asks the coach of the Basque team.

Real Unión de Irún has another objective to fight for: to achieve its first victory away from Stadium Gal. As a visitor they have added two draws against La Nucia and Baleares, and a defeat against Eldense. At home they have achieved half of the points disputed and with 8 in total, they are only one victory away from the granas, which shows the small difference between fourth and fifteenth.

Simón, a Grana technician, praises those from Zulaika: «The data must be known but they can lead us to error. It is a team made to be at the top. From three quarters onwards it has important players in the category. It has not started very well but it is correcting the dynamics. It comes from winning two games and they are easy to score goals », he says.

The clash will coincide with Real Madrid-Barcelona, ​​which could reduce the public at the Enrique Roca: “The Grana fans are very faithful and know that we play a lot in each game,” warns Simón.