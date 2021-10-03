MURCIA Sunday, October 3, 2021, 8:58 PM



Zukán, a leading national company in sweetening ingredients, has launched an international initiative for its beekeeping business line that aims to develop a functional liquid food focused on enhancing the proper functioning of the hive.

This project, the first of its kind at a European level, involves universities, laboratories and companies from Spain, Turkey and Italy. As a national representation, Zukán once again relies on the University of Murcia for the development of this innovative product, which, being the first liquid food with proteins and probiotics, would allow a rapid assimilation of protein and other nutrients, achieving an optimal functioning of the hive. in the shortest possible time. The effect on the hive and honey production of the new product will be evaluated with the type of bee characteristic of countries such as Turkey, Italy and Spain, both in cold and temperate climates, in order to have a global vision of its potential.

The research, which is currently under development, is part of the Eureka European project program, with CDTI funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation,

The initiative seeks to involve several countries in order to improve honey production in hives



Through this leadership, the Molinense company once again demonstrates its commitment to science and technological innovation aimed at contributing to an improvement in the beekeeping sector.