The Zuk auction platform announces hundreds of real estate opportunities with special payment terms and values. The tenders include residential and commercial lots, land, sheds, buildings, rural areas and subdivisions. Sales take place completely online on the website.

With vacant property options, Zuk benefit for vacating some lots and varied payment conditions, including proposals in installments and financing, the auctions take place in partnership with major financial institutions such as Santander, Bradesco, Banco Safra, CCB – China Construction Bank, Creditas, Banco Bari, Pan and Daycoval.

Offers include options throughout the national territory, with lots in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Federal District, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Paraíba, Pará , Acre, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará, Piauí, Maranhão, Amapá, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

The highlight of July is the auction of Banco Bradesco night properties scheduled for 7 pm, on July 31, with more than 40 options of houses, apartments, land and commercial properties starting at R$ 45,000.



At the beginning of August, Banco Santander’s real estate auction takes place, with more than 100 lots available, from houses, apartments, living rooms and commercial buildings, with initial bids starting at R$ 37.5 thousand and values ​​that reach 70% below the market assessment.

Finally, another highlight goes to the auction of commercial properties unemployed at Séin São Paulo/SP and also on Rua Venceslau Brásin the center of SP, which takes place on August 10, with conditional bids starting at R$ 1.6 million.

To participate, you must register on the Zuk Portal, consult the notice for the lot and make an offer for the desired property. Payment terms vary with each offer.