10/20/2023 – 17:25

The Zuk auction platform advertises hundreds of property opportunities with values ​​up to 50% below market valuation. The lots include residential and commercial options, warehouses, farms, farms and parking spaces, between R$7,000 and R$9 million. Sales take place from October onwards, completely online, at company platform. There are also other opportunities arising from the joint venture between Zuk and Lut Leilões, which can be checked in this website.

The offers are spread across Brazil, in the states of São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Espírito Santo. The most affordable value (R$ 7 thousand) corresponds to a land measuring 3 thousand square meters, in Cananeia (SP). The highest price (R$9 million) is a farm in Gália (SP), with 193.70 ha.

Among the highlights of the month are an apartment in São Paulo, in the Pinheiros neighborhood, measuring 114.32 square meters, starting at R$990 thousand; another apartment, in Jardim Europa, in the capital of São Paulo, with three suites and 300 square meters of total area, starting at R$5 million. To participate, simply register on Zuk Portalconsult the lot notice and make an offer for the desired property.

What are judicial auctions?

A judicial auction is a legal procedure in which goods and properties are put up for sale as part of a court proceeding. Typically, it occurs because the owner has not complied with legal obligations, such as paying debts. The amount collected is then allocated for this purpose. Generally, the judicial auction takes place on two dates. In the first, the asset is offered at the value of the evaluation carried out in the process and, if it is not sold, the second auction begins, in which it is negotiated at a good discount, which can be around 50%. Furthermore, if authorized by the judge, proposals can be split in installments.