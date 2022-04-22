The idea of metaverse from Zuckerberg It is not new at all, but with the announcement of Meta it gained more interest from internet users.

Despite the fact that this virtual universe is already making its first tests, it seems that it will be many years before we can see it in its splendor.

That’s how he made it known Ruth Bramthe platform’s executive producer, during the ‘Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022’where he predicted that the metaverse from Zuckerberg it could take up to a decade to consolidate.

The executive of Goal revealed that its platform intends ‘becoming the next generation of the Internet and the next evolution in social technology’but the necessary work for it will take between 5 and 10 years.

The focus of this virtual space is not completely defined, but in various presentations they showed that they want to make it possible to have work meetings through avatars, create recreation spaces and even commerce using the famous NFT.

East metaverse from Zuckerberg It is proposed in a very different way from video games, since it aims to organically integrate with real spaces, which looks ambitious.

Currently, entering virtual reality is not so easy for the majority of the population since it requires special devices with a high cost, so it would not be unusual for us to see one at a low cost in the future.

Zuckerberg’s Metaverse isn’t the only effort within the field

Although Meta has captured the attention of companies and Internet enthusiasts, there are other projects seeking similar goals.

One of the closest is in charge of microsoft with the session ‘Microsoft Build Into Focus: Metaverse’where they intend to integrate virtual environments and avatars within Teams.

This effort is also in an early stage of development, but we’ll see how it plays out over the months.

