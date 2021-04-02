Mr McNamee, Facebook recently had a supervisory body that is supposed to decide on controversial content, for example whether or not Donald Trump’s ban will remain in place. You said you think little of it …

Like much of what Facebook does, it is an attempt to look better in public. It appears that a problem is being tackled, but nothing changes. The structure is wrong, and so is the intent behind it. The panel deals with individual entries, but not with Facebook’s structural flaws that should really concern us. There are billions of entries on Facebook every day.

What makes you question Facebook’s intentions with this body?

There is nothing organic about it. It’s portrayed like some sort of Supreme Court, but in truth it works more like a complaints department. It should also make people suspicious of how well the panel’s opinions align with Facebook’s communications strategy.

So do you think it’s a fig leaf?

Definitely. It’s about creating the illusion of sincerity in order to cover up a dangerous business model.



You said that online platforms like Facebook and Twitter made the storming of the Capitol possible. Do the corporations have blood on their hands?

Many of those who were there are supporters of the Qanon conspiracy movement. And you can calculate that Facebook radicalized around two million people and drove them into the arms of Qanon. Facebook itself has found that Qanon pages and groups have at least three million members and followers, and other internal studies have shown that 64 percent of users who join an extremist group do so on a recommendation from the Facebook algorithm . The organization of the riot itself also took place mainly on Facebook.

The latter has expressly denied managing director Sheryl Sandberg …

I beg you, Sheryl says a lot of things. People unrelated to Facebook have proven otherwise. And people around me noticed this a month in advance. Don’t forget, as Mark Zuckerberg made it ridiculous after the 2016 election that Facebook had an impact on the outcome. We don’t have to take what Facebook managers say literally.

Has Facebook not changed since 2016?

Mark and the United States have conflicting value systems and priorities. His main concern is efficiency, but American core values ​​like democracy and self-determination are inefficient. And Mark doesn’t see that these American values ​​should be more important than what he does. He wonders why America should tell him how to run his business. And this conflict of values ​​escalated in the past year. First with false information about the corona virus, then with the talk of the alleged election fraud that led to the unrest.





Of course, you can often hear from Facebook that so and so many accounts have been removed, for example with Qanon content …

But there is still plenty of Qanon material. Facebook could remove it but doesn’t want to because the business model depends on inflammatory content. Extreme content like agitation, misinformation and conspiracy theories is the lubricant. They remove enough to solve a political problem, but after that it’s back to business as usual. You have removed individual conspiracy theorists, and yet conspiracy theories have remained.

Wouldn’t that mean Facebook would prefer Trump to be back on the platform?

I don’t know, but Facebook is acting like it is.