With a note sent to employees Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced that the staff will be reduced by about 11,000 people, which is more or less equivalent to 13% of the total workforce. This downsizing will certainly also affect the departments that deal with the development of the metaverse and of virtual reality within the company.

Zuckerberg he cited the strong growth he had had from Half during the outbreak of COVID-19, and its subsequent decline, as the primary cause of the decision. “At the beginning of Covid the world has rapidly moved online and the rise of e-commerce it allowed us to increase revenue. Many people predicted that the trend would be constant even after the emergency returned, and I was one of them. All this led me to make even more investments. Unfortunately, my predictions turned out to be wrong“, he has declared Zuckerberg. “Not only the return of e-commerce to past regimes, but also the global macroeconomic situation, have reduced earnings by a considerable part. I was wrong, and I take responsibility for it“.

Half definitely remains focused on the development of the metaverse, so we are curious to understand how these cuts will affect the departments that deal with them. It must be considered, in fact, that this section is currently not in the least profitable for the company, and that it probably will not be at least until next year.