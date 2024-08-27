Zuckerberg: “White House asked for social censorship on covid”

The White House has put pressure on Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg so that, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, “it would censor some content related to Covid-19” shared on Facebook and Instagram. Zuckerberg himself declared this in a letter sent to Republican Jim Jordan, head of the Judiciary Committee of the United States House of Representatives. Who, on Facebook, described the letter from the Meta boss as a “major victory for free speech”.

“In 2021, senior Biden Administration officials, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain content about COVID-19, including humor and satire, and expressed strong displeasure when we disagreed,” Zuckerberg said. “I believe the government pressure was misguided,” he added, saying he regretted having caved.

The White House has defended its actions during the pandemic, saying it encouraged ”responsible actions to protect public health and safety” with a ”clear and consistent position”.

During the pandemic, Facebook activated misinformation warnings for users when they commented on or liked posts it deemed to contain false information about COVID-19. Meta also deleted posts criticizing COVID-19 vaccines and suggesting the virus was developed in a Chinese lab. “I think we made some choices that, with hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today,” Zuckerberg said. “I regret not being more vocal about that,” he added.

“As I told our teams at the time, I firmly believe we should not compromise our content standards because of pressure from any administration. And we stand ready to respond if something like that happens again,” Zuckerberg said.