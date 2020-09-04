Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that unrest could break out in the United States between presidential election day and the announcement of the results.

In an interview with the publication Axios Zuckerberg said that the media should prepare the population for the fact that the counting of votes in the upcoming elections could take days or weeks, and called for everything possible to prevent violence.

Zuckerberg previously announced that Facebook will block political ads in the last week before the US elections. Facebook is also developing a number of measures to be implemented in the first days and weeks after the elections. So, the social network marks posts with messages about the victory of one of the candidates before the official results appear.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3. The incumbent head of state, Donald Trump, will compete on them with the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

A poll conducted in the United States at the end of August showed that Joe Biden widened the gap in popularity from the current head of the country, Donald Trump. If the presidential election took place now, 51% of respondents would vote for Biden, and 43% would support Trump.

Earlier, the head of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, criticized the US President and the government for an “inadequate” response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Zuckerberg, the huge number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 could have been avoided if the administration responded in time to what is happening and took the strictest security measures.