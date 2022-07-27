The future of the Internet will depend on the outcome of the battle between Meta’s virtual reality headsets against that of Apple: this is declared by the founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg.

The Verge

has obtained internal recordings in the company in which Zuckerberg reflects on how Meta’s vision of the metaverse is very different from that of Apple, and that depending on who is more successful in the market everything will change for the future of technology. By metaverse we mean an online world that resides between augmented and virtual reality, where the Internet works in a radically different way than what we are used to now: and the first access key to the metaverse is precisely the viewers. Meta is working on a new model of Quest, while Apple has been busy for years in the realization of its own headset, which according to rumors should see the light in 2023. The first difference between the two approaches, says Zuckerberg, is that the Apple designers they are convinced that people will not wear VR helmets for too long in a row, while Meta is more inclined to think that the accessory can be used as a real extension of the senses, even at work or while shopping.

Competition is therefore not only practical, but also philosophical, and concerns users’ relationship with technology like never before. Apple believes much more than Meta in the concept of ecosystem, in which the various devices interact with each other. Zuckerberg’s company, on the other hand, is convinced that everything can find space within virtuality with the use of only one accessory, the viewer. “It’s a competition between vision of technology and ideas,” says Zuckerberg. “Apple is convinced that it can do everything on its own to create a satisfying user experience. We are convinced that we need to collaborate between different companies to make the metaverse a place where we can do more and better.” Furthermore, Zuckerberg remarks that Meta has no intention of selling its Quests at a premium price, quite the contrary. So much so that the rumors speak of an abysmal difference in final cost between the next two headsets of the companies, in the face of very similar technical characteristics: one thousand euros for Meta, and more than three thousand for Apple.