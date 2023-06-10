During a meeting with Meta Quest staff in Menlo Park, CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on the announcement of Apple’s Vision Pro, presented last week. Apple’s entry into mixed reality, which Meta has made its core business in pursuit of the creation of the metaverse, was for many a deadly blow to the Facebook company, while for others it will mark the beginning of a general interest in comparisons of these technologies, until now niche. At the end of the year Meta will launch Quest 3, which with a list price of $ 499 will try once and for all to introduce virtual reality into the lives of consumers. “Apple has finally announced its headset, so I want to talk about that for a moment. I was really curious to see what they would launch. And obviously I haven’t tried it yet, so I’ll know more as we get a chance to test it and see what happens and how people use it,” Zucjerberg told colleagues.

“From what I saw initially, I’d say the good news is that there are no magical solutions to any of the constraints imposed by the laws of physics, no ideas that our teams haven’t already explored and considered. resolution, and between that and all the tech they put into it to power it, it costs seven times more than the Quest 3, and requires so much power that you need a battery and an attached cable to run it.They made this design trade-off, and it could make sense for the cases it’s addressing,” Zuckerberg said. “But I think their announcement really shows the difference in the values ​​and vision that our companies bring to this industry, in a way that I think is really important. We innovate to make sure our products are accessible and affordable for everyone, and it’s an integral part of what we do. And we’ve sold tens of millions of Quest headsets.”

“Also, our vision for the metaverse is fundamentally social. It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device encourages being active and doing things. viewer that (Apple) showed was with a person sitting alone on a couch. I mean, that might be the vision of the future of computing, but it’s not the future I want. There’s a real philosophical difference in the approach that we’re adopting. And seeing what they’ve presented and how they’re going to try to compete has made me even more excited and, in many ways, optimistic that what we’re doing matters and will be successful. It’s going to be a fun journey.”