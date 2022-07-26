San Francisco.- Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of the company formerly known as Facebook, called his top social network lieutenants to a last-minute meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area this month. On the agenda: a “job marathon” to discuss the roadmap for improving Facebook’s core app, including a revamp that would change the way users navigate the service.

For weeks before, Zuckerberg had been messaging his executives about the review, pressing them to increase the speed and execution of their work, people with knowledge of the matter said. Some executives, who had to read through a 122-page set of slides about the changes, were breaking a sweat at the unusual level of intensity, they said.

Facebook leaders flew in from around the world for the summit, the people said, and Zuckerberg and the group pored over each slide. Within days, the team came up with an update to the Facebook app to better compete with big rival TikTok.

Zuckerberg is setting a relentless pace as he steers his $450 billion company, now called Meta, into a new phase. In recent months, he has reined in spending, cut benefits, reshuffled his leadership team and made it clear he would fire underperforming employees. Those not on board can go, he said. Managers sent memos to convey the seriousness of the approach; one, which was shared with The New York Times, had the headline “Operating with Increased Intensity.”

Zuckerberg, 38, is trying to move his company away from its social media roots and center it in the immersive, and heretofore theoretical, world of the so-called metaverse. Across Silicon Valley, he and other executives who created what many call Web 2.0, a more social, app-centric version of the Internet, are rethinking and changing their original vision after their platforms were plagued by stumbles of privacy, content toxic and misinformation.

The moment is reminiscent of other bets by the company, such as when Netflix eliminated its DVD-by-mail business last decade to focus on streaming. But Zuckerberg is making these moves while Meta is up against the wall. The company is staring down the barrel of a global recession and competitors like TikTok, YouTube and Apple are putting pressure on it.

And success is far from guaranteed. In recent months, Meta’s profits have fallen and revenue has slowed as the company spent lavishly in the metaverse and the economic downturn hit its advertising business. Its stock has plummeted.

“When Mark becomes very focused on something, he gets down to business inside the company,” said Katie Harbath, a former Facebook policy director and founder of Anchor Change, a consulting firm that works on technology and democracy issues. “Teams will quickly abandon other work to focus on the problem at hand, and the pressure is intense to move fast and show progress.”