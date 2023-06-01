Mark Zuckerberg today introduced the next generation of headsets for virtual reality and mixed reality, which will be available later this year. It’s called Meta Quest 3 and offers higher resolution, superior performance, a revolutionary system of Meta Reality technology and a slimmer, more ergonomic design. Quest 3 will be released this fall in all countries where Meta Quest is currently supported.

“In short, our vision is to enable people to move through all realities in an intuitive and enjoyable way – underlines Mark Rabkin, Vice President for VR – going beyond the standard classifications of ‘virtual reality’ and ‘mixed reality’ to offer a range of next-generation experiences that seamlessly merge the physical and virtual worlds.Meta Reality offers both the intense and immersive magic of VR and the freedom and pleasure of making the physical world more fun and functional with the Mr We can’t wait to see what developers and creators can achieve on the Quest platform when the possibilities are endless,” he says.

Quest 3 is backwards compatible with the Quest 2 catalog of over 500 VR (and more) games, apps, and experiences, with more VR and MR news to come. This means that Quest 3 will immediately have one of the largest catalogs of immersive experiences in the world.