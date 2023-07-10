Zuckerberg-Musk, the infinite challenge. We move on to the contest of penises

The challenge doesn’t stop between Zuckerberg And Musk. The patron of Tesla and owner of Twitter did not at all like the challenge of his opponent who launched “Threads” on the market, the new social network is liked and has already obtained 100 million users. Musk sportingly defined the competitor “a horned“. “Zuck is a cuck”: this was the rhyming epigram that Musk composed and gave to his 147.4 million followers on Twitter, to reply to the photo of an exchange between Zuckerberg and the fast food account Wendy’s. The latter – reports Open – proposed to the CEO of Silicon Valley to go to space to spite the founder of the aerospace company SpaceX, collecting in response a amused smiley.

