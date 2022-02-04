Marck Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and the company’s main shareholder, lost US$ 29.8 billion (about R$ 155 billion) of his assets this Thursday (3). The businessman’s fortune fell to US$ 84.7 billion (R$ 450 billion), according to Forbes magazine’s ranking of billionaires. With that, Zuckerberg dropped out of Forbes’ list of the 10 richest billionaires in the world and is now in the 12th position.

Shares in Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, fell by more than 25% in the market opening, after the company’s results for the last quarter of 2021 were released. Meta Platforms had net income of $10.285 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 8% from the same period a year earlier.

Facebook has lost about 500,000 daily active users in the past three months, the first such drop in the company’s history, launched in 2004. Zuckerberg attributed the result to heavy competition from apps like TikTok. “People have a lot of choices about how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly. And that’s why our focus on Reels is so important in the long term,” Zuckerberg said during the earnings announcement, according to g1.

+ Brazil/IHS Markit: Composite PMI drops to 50.9 in January, after 52.0 in December

It is not the first time that Zuckerberg has lost large sums after poor results and problems at his company. After documents were leaked from a former employee, the businessman had a loss of almost US$ 6 billion, but recovered a good part of the amount in a few days.

The Brazilian Eduardo Saverin, who is co-founder of Meta, had a drop in wealth to US$ 13.3 billion, but he still remains the richest Brazilian in the world, according to Forbes.

The leader of the ranking is entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who holds $232.8 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault (LVMH) with $193.6 billion and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) with $165. 3 billion.

See the list of the 10 richest men in the world:

Elon Musk: $234.9 billion

Bernard Arnault: $193.6 billion

Jeff Bezos: $164.9 billion

Bill Gates: 132.4 billion dollars

Larry Page: 123.5 billion dollars

Sergey Brin: 117.4 billion dollars

Warren Buffett: 114 billion dollars

Larry Ellison: $111.6 billion

Steve Ballmer: $96.8 billion

Gautam Adani: $90.1 billion

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

