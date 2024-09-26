Zuckerberg Announces Orion, New Neurally-Controlled, Augmented Reality Glasses

Mark Zuckerberg, during Meta Connect 2024, presented the prototype of the Orion smart glasses, the new glasses in the augmented reality panorama. The most advanced prototype ever created, the Orion represent for Meta the basis for a future commercial product. Their development was not easy: Zuckerberg underlined that It took more than ten years of work to create transparent glasses that project holograms into the wearer’s field of vision.

The Orion prototype features a rather thick frame, especially when compared to the current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. It is assumed that Meta will reduce the size before the commercial launch. Glasses control can be done via voice, eye and hand tracking. Zuckerberg also mentioned a “neural link,” which is actually a wristband that lets you scroll and click through menus. The glasses also have no connection cables. Currently, the glasses require an external processor that wirelessly powers apps and graphics. The overall weight is just 100 grams.

The most interesting feature of the Orions are the lensesmade of silicon carbide rather than glass or plastic. This material is stronger, lighter, and offers an ultra-high refractive index for the built-in projectors. The lenses appear slightly dark, like transitional photochromic lenses, but still allow you to see the speaker’s expressions and eyes. The field of view is 70 degrees, which is impressive when compared to the new Meta Quest 3 headset, which offers a 96-degree field of view. Meta did not mention any specific software or apps when announcing the Orion glasses. Zuckerberg talked about conversations with holographic images of other people, and a demo showed mixed-reality versions of Pong on surfaces in front of people.

Some of the suggested augmented reality interfaces include RSS feeds, YouTube, Spotify, and ESPN. It’s unclear whether the software can currently support these features. There’s no firm date yet for a commercial launch of an Orion-based product. Zuckerberg said Meta is treating the platform like a development kit while it works to reduce the price and streamline the design. Meta said that the price of a future pair of Orion AR glasses will be similar to that of a high-end phone or laptop.