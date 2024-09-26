Zuckerberg announces Orion, the new neurally controlled eyeglasses with augmented reality

Mark Zuckerberg, during Meta Connect 2024, presented the prototype of the Orion smart glasses, the new glasses in the augmented reality panorama. The most advanced prototype ever created, the Orions represent for Meta the basis for a future commercial product. Their development was not easy: Zuckerberg emphasized that it took more than ten years of work to create transparent glasses that project holograms onto the wearer’s field of vision.

The Orion prototype features a rather thick frame, especially when compared to the current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. M is assumed that Meta will reduce the size before commercial launch. Controlling the glasses can be done via voice, eye and hand tracking. Zuckerberg also mentioned a “neural link,” which is actually a bracelet that allows you to scroll and click through menus. Furthermore, the glasses have no connecting cables. Currently, the glasses require an external processor that wirelessly powers apps and graphics. The overall weight is only 100 grams.

The most interesting feature of the Orions are the lensesmade of silicon carbide instead of glass or plastic. This material is stronger, lighter and offers an ultra-high refractive index for integrated projectors. The lenses appear slightly dark, like transitioning photochromic lenses, but still allow you to see the speaker’s expressions and eyes. The field of view is 70 degrees, which is impressive when compared to the new Meta Quest 3 headset, which offers a 96-degree field of view. Meta didn’t mention specific software or applications when announcing the Orion glasses. Zuckerberg talked about having conversations with holographic images of other people, and a demo showed mixed reality versions of Pong on surfaces in front of people.

Some of the suggested augmented reality interfaces include RSS feeds, YouTube, Spotify, and ESPN. It is unclear whether the software is currently capable of supporting these functions. There is no precise date yet for the commercial launch of an Orion-based product. Zuckerberg said Meta is treating the platform like a development kit as it works to reduce the price and streamline the design. Meta said the price of a future pair of Orion AR glasses will be similar to that of a high-end phone or laptop.