Bloomberg: Zuckerberg’s fortune grew sixfold to $201 billion

Co-founder of Meta (recognized as an extremist organization in Russia and banned) Mark Zuckerberg has joined the exclusive $200 billion club. About this reports CNN.

It is noted that his fortune increased sixfold after the launch of the metaverse. According to Bloomberg, in 2024 it grew by $73.4 billion and amounted to $201 billion. Thus, he became the fourth richest person whose fortune reached this mark. “We have almost 500 million monthly active users and we haven’t even launched in some major countries yet,” Zuckerberg said.

Also in the $200 billion club are Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk ($272 billion), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($211 billion) and luxury conglomerate LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault ($207 billion).

Previously, Bernard Arnault’s fortune increased by $17 billion after the Chinese authorities took measures to stimulate the economy.