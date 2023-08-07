Although it sounds like a joke, businessmen Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been talking since last June about the fight. And the two always showed readiness for this fight.

And in the latest development in this regard, Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his account on the “Threads” platform, on Sunday evening, that he is ready to fight “today.”

However, he proposed the date of August 26 as the date for the upcoming fight.

“I’m already ready to fight today,” Zuckerberg said. “I suggested August 26th when (Musk) challenged me for the first time, but he hasn’t agreed (to this date) yet.”

He added, “I will not hold my breath waiting for him.”

Zuckerberg was commenting on Musk’s talk about his preparations for the fight.

Musk’s recent remarks

Hours earlier, Musk wrote on X:

Zuckerberg’s fight against Musk will be broadcast live on X.

All proceeds will go to Veterans Charity.

He’s been training weightlifting all day.

It is not clear if Zuckerberg has agreed to these terms.