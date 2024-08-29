Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is once again under fire from the U.S. Congress after a recent report revealed that his company was profiting from ads for illegal drugs. A bipartisan group of members of the House of Representatives Representatives sent a letter to Meta, referencing a Wall Street Journal investigation that found the platform’s public marketplaces were flooded with ads for illegal drugs, including cocaine and DMT.

A problem that cannot be solved

At the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg he had presented himself before the Congress in one testimony emotional, apologizing to families whose children had been hurt, or even died, due to harmful content found on social media network Of Half. Despite promises to do something about it, it seems that, until last month, the Meta Ad Library – which collects the advertising Of Instagram And Facebook – was still profiting from the sale of drugs.

In some of the most recent advertisementssellers circumvented the algorithmic controls by writing the name of the substance being sold directly in the photograph associated with the ad. An example discovered by Tech Transparency Project last summer shows the letters “DMT” – a psychedelic drug – written with what it seems be a version in dust of the substance itself.

The anger of Congress

These blatant exploitations of loopholes and failures in oversight are serious. But, as members of Congress have noted repeatedly, including in this latest letter, the results have been devastating for young people who have died or become addicted to drugs after allegedly purchasing them. through Meta’s social networks.

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal revealed that U.S. prosecutors were investigating the company over these allegations, which go beyond illegality and unethicality to violate Meta’s own corporate policies.

"Ciò che è particolarmente grave in questo caso," si legge nell'ultima lettera bipartisan, "è che non si trattava di contenuti generati dagli utenti nel dark web o su pagine private dei social media, ma piuttosto di annunci approvati e monetizzati da Meta."

“Many of these ads contained obvious references to illegal drugs in their titles, descriptions, photos, and advertising account names,” the letter continues, “which were easily traceable… [e] appear to have gone unnoticed or ignored by Meta’s internal processes.”

A spokesman Meta told Engadget that the company plans to respond to the Chamber members’ letter soon, but in the meantime, as the Tech Transparency Project pointed out, those ads are still just a click away.

There situation represents a serious violation not only of the laws and ethical norms, but also of the rules of Meta itself. The Congress of United States has raised legitimate concerns about how such a large company could allow such illegal activities to continue unchecked. It remains to be seen how Meta will respond and whether it will take concrete steps to address this situation.