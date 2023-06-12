Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/12/2023 – 2:05 am

Share



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Apple’s new augmented reality glasses, presented by the technology giant last Monday (5). The device competes with Meta’s Quest line.

In a meeting with employees, reported by the American website The Verge, Zuckerberg said that Apple’s glasses “may be the vision of the future of computing, but it’s not what I want”.

+ Apple Vision Pro: gadget should not reach the general public at first, believes expert

“Each demo they showed was a person sitting alone on a couch,” Zuckerberg told employees during an all-hands meeting at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. “I mean, that might be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not what I want. Our device is also about being active and doing things,” he said.

Apple’s “Vision Pro” — launched by CEO Tim Cook at a staggering $3,499 — will compete directly with Meta’s lower-priced headsets when it launches next year.

Zuckerberg poured billions of dollars into building his eyewear for the metaverse that was supposed to be a “fundamentally social” experience for users, he told his soldiers.























