Zuckerberg builds a $270 million anti-nuclear bunker in Hawaii

Mark Zuckerberg he bought himself a nice piece of an island of Hawaiiabove he started building something because there is a huge construction site in progress with guards guarding the entrance and trucks constantly coming in and out. Activity is abuzz on Kauai, the geomorphologically oldest island in Hawaii, better known as the Garden Island and immersed in a sort of tropical paradise. A small volcanic island, the fourth largest in the archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. Of course it would be a secret that couldn't be more secrethowever a former employee of the project spilled the beans we imagine in exchange for a good padding of dollars.

READ ALSO: Zuckerberg vs Musk (in Italy, Pompeii in pole position)? Mister Meta brake now

So, through a newspaper USA, it became known that it is an area of ​​1,400 acres equal to 5,500 square meters. An image of what the bunker will look like is also circulating on Twitter. A fairly anonymous turret entrance made of reinforced concrete, with a deep underground settlement. Stuff that would make even the Hamas tunnels pale. Obviously the plant will be a small citadel equipped with autonomous resources of water, food and energy, with complex anti-contamination air filtering systems. The cost would be 270 million dollars, therefore cheap for the king of Facebook, a new modern Scrooge.

Always the usual chatty and talkative ex-employee talks about 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms available to the inhabitants. Not bad for four people who would just have the embarrassment of deciding where to do it. Then there are elevators, mega industrial kitchens, conference rooms and a curious series of disc-shaped tree houses, connected to each other by vines and with Zuckerberg, his wife Prisclilla and his daughters Augusta and Maxima who, Tarzan novels or novels cite , they would pass from one to the other, dangling in the jungle.

However the complex is totally hidden from prying eyes by a mega wall that creates a lot of mystery. Inside, mega control screens, very high sensitivity cameras, neutron sensors that scan the outside in search of malicious miscreants such as contaminated zombies trying to enter to take refuge.

But what is this mega-construction for? Obviously to protect the vippone and family from atomic bombs and similar that could make them, so to speak, uncomfortable. After all, it's okay for one of the richest men in the world to become an anti-apocalypse super-bunker. We need to understand what he would do then and whether it would be worth living in a contaminated world inside a golden prison while the Earth would be a desert of fire and flames, with radioactive winds that would sweep it relentlessly and groups of desperate people outside.

But we know that these VIPs, all sweet, naughty and politically correct, are often among the most selfish and insensitive people in the world, devoted only to God Money and they don't care about anyone else.. Let's say that the bunker idea is not new. In Switzerland, for example, there were many that arose during the Cold War but one so gigantic had never been seen. The locals, meanwhile, are all happy because the world has noticed them and they hope for a pre-apocalyptic tourism that brings a few sprinkles of dollars.

Subscribe to the newsletter

