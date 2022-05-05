Palazzo Chigi, meeting between Prime Minister Draghi and Facebook patron Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg flies by Dragons to Palazzo Chigi. Paparazzato earlier this month on the streets of Siena, the billionaire founder of Facebook (Now A half) is enjoying a stay in our country. After Siena, the stops would have been Turin, Milan (where he spoke of smart glasses with Leonardo Del Vecchio) and Rome, in the “presence” of the premier Mario Draghi.

Arrived around 11 am, “Zuck“, According to institutional sources, he would have been invited to Palazzo Chigi by the Minister for Technological Innovation Vittorio Colao, also present at the meeting. The briefing between the two lasted about an hour.

