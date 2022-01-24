“META has developed what we believe is the world’s fastest AI supercomputer,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook.

“The experiments we’re building for Metaverse require massive computing power to process trillions of calculations per second,” he added in a post on his Facebook page.

Zuckerberg explained that the new technology, called AI Research SuperCluster, or RSC, will enable new artificial intelligence models that can learn from trillions of examples and understand hundreds of languages.

Zuckerberg congratulated the research team in his company, which was able to develop the new technology, which is likely to be completed in the middle of this year, but he did not specify a date for its launch.