Washington. Technology moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend a US Congressional forum on artificial intelligence (AI), along with other industry leaders, the Axios portal reported.

“The conclave, scheduled for September 13, will feature Elon Musk, from X; Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg (banned in Russia for extremist); Sundar Pichai of Google; OpenAI’s Sam Altman; Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates,” the site reported.

The forum is hosted by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat. Its goal is to inform Congress about that technology and lay the groundwork for its regulation, according to the report.