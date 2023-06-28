Zuckerberg and Musk trained against the same opponent ahead of the fight

American entrepreneur Elon Musk and CEO of Meta Corporation (recognized in the Russian Federation as extremist and banned) Mark Zuckerberg took turns training with AI researcher Lex Friedman ahead of their upcoming fight. About this Friedman himself reported on Twitter.

On Tuesday, June 27, Friedman, a black belt in jiu-jitsu Friedman, who was born in Tajikistan, grew up in Moscow and moved to the United States at age 11, trained with Zuckerberg, after which he wrote on social networks that he was looking forward to “starting training with Elon Musk.” He added that he was “inspired to watch Elon and Mark go on a martial arts journey.”

Subsequently, Friedman also met with Musk. On the footage published on Twitter, the billionaire is practicing various wrestling techniques: throwing an opponent over his shoulder, using grips to keep him on his shoulder blades. The coach praised the ward and admitted that he did not expect such physical training from him.

See also Frenkie de Jong no longer closes the doors to an exit Yesterday I did an impromptu workout with Elon Musk that lasted several hours. I am impressed with his strength, stamina, footwork and ground fighting. It was epic. […] But I still think the world would be a better place if they [Марк и Илон] just continue training instead of fighting in the arena. However, as Elon said, the most likely outcome is one that entertains the public… Anyway, I’ll be there if they both need me. Lex Friedmanresearcher, athlete and blogger

Under Friedman’s post, Musk admitted that the training “was fun” but did not comment on the possibility of a fight.

Related materials:

Musk chose to fight Zuckerberg in the ring after Meta (recognized in the Russian Federation as extremist and banned) announced the development of a Twitter competitor application, codenamed Project 92. It is noted that the director of the corporation accepted the businessman’s proposal, asking him to name the venue for the fight.

After that, Musk’s mother, May Musk, wrote on social networks that she forbade her son to fight in the ring with Zuckerberg. The son appreciated his mother’s humor, but asked her to stop. “Mom, I will still fight him, stop,” he commented on her post.