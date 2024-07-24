Zucchini is a vegetable with a reputation for being bland, but if you find small or medium-sized ones, which tend to have firmer flesh and less water, they can be a real delicacy. For the recipe I used the yellow variety -which, according to my local fruit seller, are widely sold for making zucchini- because I had bought them to try and had them on hand, but you can perfectly make them with the normal green ones.

Why does size matter this time? Because the larger you make this vegetable, the more water it contains, and therefore the less flavour it has and the more likely it is to become mushy during cooking. The “dry” sautéing technique – without adding oil – causes the courgettes to dry out a bit, which, together with their naturally spongy texture, means they quickly absorb any vinaigrette, so it’s important to divide it up between the different batches and mix quickly, rather than adding it all at once at the beginning. The heat from the courgettes will also slightly cook the garlic, which will lose some of its strength (the lemon also helps with that).

They are very good cold – better not cold straight from the fridge, if you make them in advance it is advisable to take them out a while beforehand so that they warm up – and they can be eaten as is as a starter or accompaniment or turned into a dish by adding cooked legumes, pasta or brown rice and fresh cheese, hard-boiled egg, sardines in oil or canned tuna (among many other things).

Time : twenty minutes Difficulty : The one to chop the garlic (and you can always grate it). Ingredients For 4 people (as a side dish or starter) 4 medium zucchini or 6 small ones with firm flesh

1 lemon

1 clove of garlic (or to taste)

Extra virgin olive oil

About 16 mint leaves

Salt

Chili (optional) or pepper Instructions 1. Remove the ends from the zucchini and cut into slices (if some have a thicker part, cut them first lengthwise along that piece and then into half slices). 2. Prepare a vinaigrette with a chopped garlic clove, lemon juice and zest to taste, four to six tablespoons of oil and salt. 3. Sauté the courgettes in two or three batches in a large, non-stick frying pan over high heat, without adding oil and stirring frequently. When each batch is ready, transfer to a bowl or salad bowl, add a little vinaigrette and stir well. 4. With the last batch, add the remaining vinaigrette, and stir well again. After about ten minutes, add the mint (save some of the smaller leaves for serving). 5. Let everything rest for half an hour in the refrigerator so that the flavors blend and cool down a little. Serve, if you like, with some chili flakes or freshly ground pepper.

