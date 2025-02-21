02/21/2025



How much do you not prepare a Vegetable cream full of flavor? This versatile hot dish (or tempered, according to tastes) can accompany us throughout the year if we adapt to seasonal food, and this time, coinciding with the time of zucchini and leeks, Roberto Bosquet, known as chef forest, reveals The steps and tricks to prepare it in record time. The result of this mixture of aromas and textures is surprising.

Zucchini

1 (large)

1 (large) Leek

1 (small)

1 (small) Green asparagus

1 bunch

1 bunch Cebolleta

1

1 Vegetable broth or chicken

1 liter

1 liter Salt and pepper

To taste

To taste Extra virgin olive oil (aove)

1 splash

1 splash Paprika

To taste (better in scales)

The three protagonists of this recipe are zucchini, leek and triguerous asparagus, which are satiating and nutritious vegetables, which provide numerous benefits:

The zucchini is the lighter vegetable, and that makes it the best option for those who want to satisfy without looking for other caloric foods. It is composed of 94.6 grams of water per 100 grams of the food, 19 mg of calcium, 18 mg of magnesium and 230 mg of potassium. Given their versatility, zucchini can be used in numerous dishes and very differently: such as spaghetti, cut them into slices and incorporate them into pizza … and this time for a vegetable cream.

The leek, meanwhile, is a great source of protein, fiber, folates, vitamin C and B6. In addition, it is rich in essential volatile and spicy sulfur oils and fights the development of common infections. It also maintains healthy bones when regulating blood flow. This vegetable contains 60 mg of calcium (per 100 grams of food), 1 mg of iron, 18 mg of magnesium, 0.23 mg of zinc and 260 mg of potassium.









The asparagus is a food with diuretic effect and with low calories. White and green asparagus have the same properties although the concentration of micronutrients is slightly higher in green, which are used in this vegetable cream. It provides an amount of soluble fiber that favors health and intestinal transit and contains vitamin B9 (folic acid), as well as phenols and flavonoids with antioxidant effect. Its asparragin content and its high amount of water causes it to have diuretic effect, which makes it a perfect option against fluid retention.

We will start by removing the tips to a zucchini, cutting it into sheets and then in smaller pieces. Now we will take the leeks, remove the tips and the surface layer and cut into slices. We eliminate the hard part of the asparagus and cut into small pieces. And the onion, like the leek, remove the surface layer and cut into smaller pieces. When we have the ingredients cut and prepared, we will pass them to a pot and add vegetable broth or chicken broth. The ingredients are cooked for about 20 minutes. We pass everything to the crusher’s glass, salt, pepper and add a generous stream of extra virgin olive oil and crush well until a soft and homogeneous cream is left. It is located in a bowl and sprinkled with paprika scales, a little olive oil and … ready!

In addition, you can follow all the recipes that chef Bosquet has published in ABC Welfare here: healthy chefs of Bosquet, buy some of the Bosque Boster Books (The most recent is'All to the table'With which it is possible to learn easy, healthy and delicious recipes) that provide all kinds of original culinary ideas and also follow their Instagram account, @chefbosquet which is already a reference not only for amateur 'foodies' but for the most prestigious chefs.