“Unfortunately, today in rock everything is watered down, it's all 'politically correct'. Nobody who goes down hard, no one taking a stand“. It is a charged and in great shape that Zucchero, after the first of the three concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London which kicked off the international tour 'Overdose D'Amore World Wild Tour', which will touch almost 20 countries, speaks in the round and – as usual – without filters.

“There is no longer the rebellion that used to pass for rock – explains the Emilian bluesman to Adnkronos -. Even if perhaps today it has been replaced by that of some young rapper or trapper, who expresses it with a different language”. And among the young Italian artists who speak this new language, there is someone who definitely likes it. “Salmo writes lyrics that I identify with – explains Zucchero -. Live he has a strong band, he has a language that reaches and exposes itself. I like it very much. But also Marrakesh, Blanco“.

At the start of this new tour, Zucchero's energy seems at its best. The evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London – 5,500 seats, all occupied – enthralls the audience: listening to two hours and 40 minutes of show there are many Italians, but also many English people, who shout 'Say hello to Italy!', singing along out loud. The lineup is now tried and tested (“There are peaks, ballads, half-times. When the dynamic works, why change it?”, he observes). He starts with 'Spirit in the dark' and the bluesman immediately lights up the spirits. “The times we are living in are not dark, they are the middle of the night – he says -. In these moments I tend to be as sunny as possible. If you let yourself be influenced it's not good, humanity is already depressed enough”.

The evening in the temple of London music is magical, the band tested, starting from the faithful musical director and bassist Polo Jones up to the vocalist Oma Jali with whom Zucchero gives the public a thrilling version of 'Facile'. In place of drummer Adriano Molinari, who had to undergo emergency surgery, there is Phil Mer, who replaced him in the running for his debut. Among the songs there is 'Senza una donna', and on stage singing it with Zucchero Jack Savoretti.

“Something born out of friendship – explains Zucchero -. He asked me to open some concerts on the tour in Germany and I said yes. I always help the supporters, because I did the same with Eric Clapton“. The reference is to the first time that Zucchero graced the stage of the Royal Albert Hall: it was in fact 1990, when the artist opened concerts for Eric Clapton, whom he had met a few months earlier in Italy.

The desire to be on stage is still great: “Did Vasco say 'I'll die on stage'? I said it first! – Zucchero jokes – I want to make live music. I like records, but I love live music because it's cooked and eaten. You see people, you travel the world, you feel alive. It will be the most important part of my continuation. Of course, we need to see how I hold up, I do an average of 150 concerts per tour.” And about his colleagues who are increasingly announcing early farewells, he doesn't mince his words: “How can you say it so far in advance? If I stop I stop, the next day you won't see me anymore – he says -. It's a commitment that I don't feel like making at the moment.”

There will be other names who will join him on the tour besides Savoretti, but “I love surprises and I don't like to announce them beforehand. I would like Mark Knopler, if he were free, as well as Cat Stevens”, admits Zucchero. Even in the five Italian stops of the Overdose World Wild Tour (which will touch Udine, Bologna, Messina, Pescara and Milan from 23 June to 4 July), announced as special events, each different from the other, there will be guests, who however The artist does not reveal.

And on the state of music in our country, he says: “From the musical point of view and the proposal of artists, Italy is in a moment that seems favorable to me. There are no Swiss, French, Dutch or Austrian artists who have access to markets like Maneskin. There are many who have fresh ideas.” Finally, Zucchero reveals that he is working on a new album, about which he however maintains the strictest confidentiality. “I'm preparing a record, yes,” she says. So contract renewed with Universal? “They couldn't let me go.”

The irony about the Sanremo Festival

“I'm the one who's always said that I don't know if I'd go to Sanremo. This year I saw it in bits and pieces… but it really blew me away!”, he says, ironically about the Festival. “If I would go there? But to do what? It's the only country in the world where there is still competition like pack horses, there are still those who win and those who lose on songs – adds the bluesman -. I would I find it shocking, but the people like it. We are still in the times of the ancient Romans.”

“I wouldn't go to play in Russia, but I wouldn't go to Trump and Netanyhau either”

“To Russia? I was happy to go there to play” says Sugar. “Russians, ever since my concert in the Kremlin in 1990, have been a very attentive people, who love art and culture. I have always had very good reactions from them to my work.” “We never went there again, and even if I were invited now I wouldn't go – adds the bluesman – But there opens up a huge discussion, because Now I wouldn't even go to Netanyahu, or even Trump. The circle is narrowing.”

“I wouldn't sign a protocol on violent texts, political words are no less so”

A protocol on violent lyrics in the music of young rappers? “I don't think that someone like Guccini or De André or De Gregori would sign up to something like that, and I wouldn't sign up to it either” claims Zucchero, speaking on the proposal of the undersecretary of Culture Gianmarco Mazzi to work on a memorandum of understanding against the violent texts of the rap and trap music scene. “Is there anyone among politicians who is less violent in words than someone who writes texts? – he concludes -. Just the fact of seeing them on television is already terrible violence”. (from the correspondent Ilaria Floris)