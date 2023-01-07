Zucchero convicted of defamation: he will have to compensate a former friend with 37 thousand euros

The civil court of Massa convicted Zucchero Fornaciari of defamation. The singer-songwriter, according to what Corriere Fiorentino reports, was forced to compensate the moral damages to a former friend defined, in his autobiographical book “The sound of Sunday. The novel of my life”, a bad guy, a womanizer and a do-nothing. To be exact, Zucchero will have to pay the counterparty 37 thousand euros.

For Judge Domenico Provenzano the expressions used in the autobiography are “harmful to the reputation” and have “compromised the social and family relationships of the offended party, whose relationship with his spouse has significantly deteriorated”.

For Adelmo Fornaciari, real name of the popular singer-songwriter, those expressions were functional to the “narrative plot”. But according to the judge, these are “offensive expressions which, unlike what the singer claims, are not consistent” with the plot of the story, and have “the only effect of bringing discredit” to the ex-friend.

“Reading the novel caused discomfort and unease in my client’s family”, lawyer Alessandro Fontana explained to “Corriere Fiorentino”, who presented the complaint with his colleague Catia Buratti. “Eight years later, the court has established that some expressions referred unequivocally to him, damaging his reputation”.

Those expressions, according to Judge Provenzano are “objectively disparaging (inducing in the reader a judgment of natural reprehensibleness about conduct of this kind) regardless of the ironic tone and colloquial language with which the events narrated in the text are reported; tone – concludes the judge – which in itself does not make the facts and judgments described and expressed untrue and/or unbelievable”.