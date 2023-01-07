“No good, womanizer and do-nothing”, so Adelmo Fornaciari, aka Zucchero, had defined a former friend of his in his autobiography The sound of Sunday. The novel of my life published in 2011. Now the civil court of Massa has condemned the singer for defamation, forcing him to pay compensation for the moral damages of his former friend, because those expressions “damaging to the reputation” have “compromised the social and family relationships of the offended party, whose relationship with spouse deteriorated significantly.

Judge Domenico Provenzano did not agree with Zucchero’s explanations, according to which the words were coherent and functional to the narrative plot. Instead, he branded them as “offensive” and with “the only effect of bringing discredit” to his former friend, “regardless of the ironic tone and colloquial language with which the events narrated in the text are reported”. Fornaciari will therefore have to compensate him with 37 thousand euros.