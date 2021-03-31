Heads and tails in the Royal Society in relation to his infirmary. Martin Zubimendi has returned injury-free from his eventful stint with the Spanish Under-21 team. But Mikel Merino still does not train with the group in the absence of two days for the grand final of the Copa del Rey. The Navarrese midfielder will arrive at the La Cartuja appointment without having practically trained under Imanol in the last two weeks. Since Real played against Barcelona, ​​he has not returned to work under Imanol. Although the reality is that nobody in the realistic coaching staff thinks that it will not be available this week. Quite the opposite.

Moreover, it is a strategy of the medical service to take care of him as much as possible and that he arrives in the best possible conditions, to the point that Mikel Merino is expected to join the group dynamics this Thursday, so he will arrive La Cartuja with just two training sessions under Imanol Alguacil. The idea was for the Navarrese to take care of his lumbar discomfort as much as possible so that he could reach the Cup final 100%. It seems that it has been achieved.

The rest of the matters related to nursing are all very good news. Because Martin Zubimendi has already returned to Zubieta from the concentration with the U21, and he has done it in good condition, preparing to be able to play the Cup final. There was fear of how he would return after two games in which he ended up touched, and that on Tuesday he made a feint to warm up and could not do the exercises. But the San Sebastian is in good condition and could be in the final if Imanol deems it appropriate. Barrenetxea rancien has also returned without problems, after showing off in the last U21 game. And finally, it was surprising in today’s training that Aihen Muñoz and Jon Guridi, whom everyone considered discarded due to their injuries, have entered the group work, have completed the session without problems and are ready to play at La Cartuja. Proven, no one in Zubieta wants to miss the big cup date.