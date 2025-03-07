Lucas Jiménez Huesa Seville

He Seville will travel to San Sebastián to face the Real Sociedad the next Sunday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m.. An important match for those of García Pimienta in their struggle to aspire to European positions. The Txuri-Urdin team, which leads to the nervous team classification by a single point, He got the victory In the match played in the Sánchez Pizjuán (0-2). Down Aritz Elustondo, due to your expulsion In the bulky defeat suffered by those of Imanol sheriff before him Barcelona (4-0), the International with Spain Martín Zubimendi. The Guipuzcoan coach attended the media in the previous one of the Europa League party against Manchester United To announce the decline of the defensive pivot: «It has been a bad night and has risen with fever. We have decided to go home».

Zubimendi has become a key player In the center of the Royal field to Imanolbeing the field player who have played more parties in this campaign with the Real Sociedad. It has been Hold to 35 occasions counting meetings of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Europa League, contributing A goal and two assists in such a sacrificed position in defensive work.

The meeting can suppose a before and after In the league aspirations of the Sevillesince a victory I would place them ahead of the Royal Society in the classification And so, get fully in the fight for the European positions in which so many clubs are. Imanol will make rotations against the Sevillists also thinking about the European duel in Old Trafford. An advantage that needs to take advantage of pepper.