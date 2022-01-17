Heads and tails in the penultimate session of Real Sociedad ahead of the Copa del Rey match against Atlético de Madrid. The face has been starred by Martin Zubimendi, who does arrive in conditions for that great game. The cross is Alexander Isak, who has not been able to overcome in time the ankle sprain that occurred against Celta de Vigo and is almost ruled out. The Swedish striker will test himself in the last session behind closed doors before the match on Tuesday morning, but it is very difficult for him to recover in time.

In this way, Imanol Alguacil has recovered almost all the players who were doubtful in recent days for that cup match against Atlético de Madrid. Adnan Januzaj returned first last Friday, and on Sunday it was Rafael Alcántara’s turn, both after overcoming problems related to the coronavirus. And this Monday the one who has returned is Martin Zubimendi, whose presence this Wednesday was very complicated, but who in the end has managed to recover in time. The man from San Sebastian was injured in the match against Celta de Vigo, and has already been able to complete the session with the rest of his teammates without any problem.

Now everyone is watching Alexander Isak’s Zubieta. The ten days that the Swedish striker had to recover from his sprained right ankle have not been enough for him to arrive in time to be fit to play against Atlético de Madrid. He will try to do one last test in the session prior to the match, but it is very difficult for him to even be on the squad list, due to the risk of a relapse. In that case, Isak would join the certain casualties of Barrenetxea, Carlos Fernández and Nacho Monreal for the match against Simeone’s team.

Isak linked to Arsenal

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak is also news outside of sports, because from England various media link the Swedish striker with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. It is a rumor that comes from afar, because the Swede would be one of the options that the gunner as a replacement for Lacazzete and Aubameyang. ANDn England they even talk about figures to close the operation. Arsenal would be willing to pay 50 million for Isak, when his termination clause is 90 million euros. The truth is that they are still rumours, because the Anoeta offices have not received any formal proposal from Arsenal, nor has any conversation been started yet for the sale of the ‘Swedish Txipiron’. However, Real is not interested in listening to offers for Isak in this market, and will refer in all cases to the payment of his clause. And neither does Isak seem to have any intention of leaving the realistic club in this window of the market.