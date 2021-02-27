The recovery weekend of the Primera Iberdrola continues this Sunday with the three-game show. One of them, a real great game: Real Sociedad – Real Madrid. Zubieta measures the consistency of the white project in the first visit to Txuri-Urdin lands in its history.

Those of David Aznar are obliged to win this match, corresponding to matchday 15 and which was postponed due to the storm Filomena, to follow in the wake of Levante, which is second with 44 points after its triumph yesterday.

Real Madrid, with 38, has this and another game pending (he plays on Wednesday, against Logroño), so in the event of a double win, I would equalize the granotas for the square that gives direct access to the Champions League.

The white team arrives at the match against Real Sociedad with all its available arsenal. Asllani, who already played wearing a mask for Sweden during the national team break, is the main novelty of the summons of Aznar.

There are also the rest of the internationals who have been with the teams from their countries these weeks: Jakobsson, Maite Oroz, Corredera, Misa, Ivana Andrés, Kenti Robles … And, of course, Marta Cardona, who will be reunited with her former royalist companions.

The Natalia Arroyo’s footballers, who present a victory, a loss and a draw in their last three games, like Real Madrid, want to hit the table and have already shown other times that they are capable of competing against those at the top. Nahikari and Eizagirre will be his main weapons.

Possible eleven of the Real Sociedad: Nanclares; Lucía Rodríguez, Etxezarreta, Tejada, Nuria Rábano; Eizagirre, Maitane López, Palacios; Bárbara Latorre, Nahikari and Franssi.

Possible eleven of Real Madrid: Mass; Kenti Robles, Ivana Andrés, Peter, Corredera; Kaci, Maite Oroz, Teresa Abelleira; Cardona, Asllani, and Jakobsson.

Referee: Frías Acedo (Aragon).

Schedule / TV: 12:00, LaLiga Sports TV.

Other games played today:

Rayo – Deportivo (12:00 hours)

Logroño – Santa Teresa (12:00 hours)