Real Sociedad defender Igor Zubeldia has tested positive for covid-19, so he is isolated and will be out in the last LaLiga game on Saturday against Osasuna.

The club has reported in a statement the existence of a positive in the PCR tests practiced this Thursday to the entire squad and minutes later the player himself has reported the result of the test.

“I wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for today’s covid. I’m sorry I won’t be able to help the team in the last final that we have left, but I am sure that we will achieve the goal “, has published Zubeldia on his Instagram account.

The player is isolated at home and, according to club sources, he is fine.

The rest of the Real Sociedad players will undergo antigen tests on Friday and Saturday, as provided in the LaLiga protocol for these cases.

In today’s PCR tests, all components of the template, except Zubeldia, have tested negative.