The new green Ztl will start in November. And Roman mobility is already in turmoil. Driver rentals and even daily car rental companies are already organizing. A situation in full evolution to the point that the companies of “taxi drivers” in jackets and ties are developing special rates for the SuperZtl so as not to leave thousands of Romans stranded who have non-eco vehicles.

Here then is that the closed green band forbidden to non-ecological vehicles is becoming a business opportunity capable of combining private interests and the public good. In this key are the many car rentals that from May to today are sprouting like mushrooms right on the edge of the new green Ztl wanted by the Capitol. The numbers speak for themselves: in four months, 114 rental companies have opened a new store. An at least curious proliferation.

Expert word

These are small companies that rent in the short, medium and long term. A slice of the market that competes with the automotive majors. “Often the parent companies – explains Giuseppe Iannone, owner of the MV Car in via Campo Farnia, in Capannelle – make long-term rentals that are unattainable for a normal citizen. We present ourselves as an alternative that caters precisely to those who do not want to bind themselves for two or three years by giving crazy advances. The arrival of the Ztl in this key has been the driving force for private charterers. Of course you have to be competitive, that’s why I’m studying and developing a special rental rate for the green Ztl. Limited mileage and low prices, these are the guidelines of my formula. On average, a medium-term rental costs between 350 and 500 euros for a small car and so on. Considering that the package includes insurance, road tax and wear and tear of the vehicle, the advantage is quickly achieved”.

An App for Ncc

But the Nccs are also on guard: the historical enemies of taxi drivers are starting to join forces to fight white cars, which are already in short supply today, let alone when the transport emergency begins due to the blocking of older cars. This is why collective tariffs are being developed with collection centers right next to the gates: from Cinecittà to Pineta Sacchetti, passing through Ardeatina and Eur. By loading more passengers (the major companies are also creating an App for booking) the fare is significantly lower. In short, what for the majority of Romans, especially those who live in the suburbs, is a real nightmare for mobility entrepreneurs is becoming a new earning opportunity.

