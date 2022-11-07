TO Rome from 2023 more means will circulate electrical and sustainable within the Old Town. The decision is aimed at reduction of traffic and pollutionwhich mainly blocks cars a petrol up to Euro 2 class And diesel up to Euro 3 of the Ztl Green bandan area of ​​204.67 square kilometers within the Great Ring Road.

The question relating to Ztl follows the driving bans announced in the green band, which are valid from November to March, with the controls that for the moment are entrusted to the local police and subsequently entrusted to the electronic eye of the cameras installed at the gates.

Ztl Rome, what will be the restrictions?

The restrictions in the new ZTL of Rome Anello Ferroviario are valid from Monday to Friday excluding holidays, they will be in force from November to March. Stop, therefore, inside the Green Bandai Euro 0 and Euro 1 petrol vehicles and Euro 0, Euro 1 and Euro 2 diesel cars.

Prohibition of circulation within the smallest Railway Ringon the other hand, for the Euro 2 petrol vehicles, Euro 3 for diesel, Euro 1 motorcycles and mopeds.

The prohibitions apply from Monday to Friday 24 hours a day. They are not valid on Saturdays, Sundays and midweek holidays and allow a series of exceptions: cash on delivery invalids, service vehicles, Bi-Fuel vehicles (petrol / LPG or methane), too transformed, as long as they run on LPG or methane.

Polizia Roma Capitale controls the Ztl in Rome with new restrictions that will come into force in 2023

The Railway Ring is then forbidden, we remind you, seven days a week, to Euro 0 motorbikes and mopeds. Exemption for historic motorbikes.

Ztl Roma, the rules for the transport of goods with vans

The measures and rules on the ZTL also concern the freight transport with vans, which will be gradually modified. In fact, the plan that the Municipality is preparing provides that the loading and unloading of goods in the peripheral areas the morning, before schools openand the evening.

Furthermore, to avoid allowing heavy vehicles to enter the downtown area, plans are being made to create gods special parking lots for the transfer of goods on the most practical electric vans or, alternatively, on the bicycles. The objective set by the Gualtieri council is clear: to guarantee the “maximum degree of accessibility within the Ztl area with modal distribution levels close to 90% in favor of public transport and pedestrian mobility “.

Goodbye parked cars? New car parks in Rome

With the new Pup will also settle the management of parked cars. The city of Rome will be divided into two macro-areas: the first comprising the Ztl Historic center and the area inside the Aurelian walls. The second area, outside the walls, will allow operators to build new parking lots.

In the Ztl Centro storico the parking lots will be appurtenant, therefore it will be possible to stipulate agreements not exceeding 90 years, while up to the Walls the extension of the blue stripes is foreseen and both appurtenant and rotating car parks can be built.

In the outermost area, on the other hand, appurtenant parking lots, in rotation and exchange, will be built, the latter provided for by the Urban Plan for Sustainable mobility.

New car columns, parking spaces and parking in ROME with electric car charging

The big news will concern the presence of outdoor parking spaces equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. Future stations will be:

Monti Tiburtini west

Muratella

South acilia

Settebagni

Tor di Quinto

Capannelle

Tor di Valle

Marconi

Massimina

Casal Monastero

Entrance strips of the historic center

The entrance bands in order to access the historic center of Rome, the following will remain almost unchanged: ban from 17.30 to 20 for trucks over 35 quintals Euro4, Euro5 And Euro6 and from 7 to 20 for larger trucks, hybrids and LPG included.

