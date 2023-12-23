Mantua, the carabinieri against the 500% increase in the restricted traffic zone

Carabinieri Union Planet PSC Together collects the indignation of the Carabinieri serving at the Provincial Command of Mantua who will see the costs of going to work increase fivefold under an initiative of the Municipal Administration of the city of Mantua which has ordered a 500% increase in the cost for the release of the permit to transit through the city and go to the workplace. This is due to the fact that the headquarters of the Mantuan Carabinieri falls within the restricted traffic zone of the city.

The National General Secretary Vincenzo Romeo, with a note criticizing the matter “This decision leaves us dismayed. Once again in acknowledging that there is no sensitivity towards the operators of the Police forces, who we remember work in favor of the community with strong limitations on the organic shortage and under a contract not yet renewed by the current government, they will have to face a yet another expense to go to work. Further costs that will impact the families of our colleagues who are already severely affected by a salary that is not commensurate with the costs of living. We ask that the municipal administration bear the related costs because the safety of our communities cannot be ignored City restricted traffic zone”.

