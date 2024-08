the case

The multi-storey car park in Piazza Dante is back in fashion after an endless process. Work to begin in 2025 for two underground floors at Principe station. A solution is being studied in the Iren building on Via Santi Giacomo e Filippo. Hypotheses include Via XII Ottobre, Piazza Colombo and Via Fiasella

Licia Casali

