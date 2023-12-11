In the period of Christmas And New Year's to Rome traffic changes in Rome with changes to the ZTL timetables. To better deal with these holidays the Municipality has presented the end-of-year mobility plan to facilitate travel during this period. The objective of the Municipal Administration is to facilitate travel using i public transport towards the historic center and manage the traffic of private vehicles. Below are all the news to keep in mind in Rome at Christmas and New Year.

During the period between December 8, 2023 and January 7, 2024, the Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL) in the center it is operational until 8pm, extending the usual hours. The access ban is therefore in force from 6.30am to 8pmevery day of the week, except Monday 25 December.

Public transport, buses and metro, new timetables

During the holiday period, several initiatives aim to improve the public transport service in Rome. There Metro A will operate at full capacity, extending the closing time to 11.30pm from Sunday to Monday and until 1.30am on Friday and Saturday. Furthermore, on the most important days of the holidays, specific plans have been made for public transport.

The December 24thlocal surface lines and subways operate until 9pm, while the surface night lines they operate regularly, except nMA, nMB, nMB1, nMC and nME, which will start at 11.30pm. The day of Christmassurface lines and subways operate in two time slots, from 8.30 to 13.00 And from 4.30pm to 9.00pm.

In Rome, transport has been increased for the Christmas and New Year holidays

On December 24, the railway Termini-Centocelle it is in operation from 5.30am to 9.30pm in both directions. The railways Rome-Civitacastellana-Viterbo and Metromare they make the last trips around 9.30pm.

On 25 December, the Rome-Civita Castellana-Viterbo and Metromare train service is active from 8.30 to 13.00 And from 4.30pm to 9.00pm. The Termini-Centocelle railway operates in the direction of Centocelle from 8.30 to 14.00 and in the direction of Termini from 8.03am to 1.33pm. In the afternoon, from 4.30pmthe service is guaranteed by bus line 105.

Public transport, New Year's timetables

On New Year's Eve December 31st, the metro runs until 2.30am on January 1, 2024, followed by the metroferro replacement service from approximately 2.30am to 8am on January 1st. On New Year's Eve, however, the surface lines are active until 9pm and, in particular, 11 lines operate extended hours until 9am. 2:30, connecting to subways and to night buses nMA, nMB, nMB1, nMC, nME.

Finally, from 8am on January 1st, regular bus, tram and metro service will resume across the entire network. On the Metro C instead a extra train from mid-day to end of service.

At Christmas and New Year the metro lines are also strengthened

On December 31st, the last trips for the railways Rome-Civita Castellana-Viterbo and Metromare they take place at 11.30pm. The railway Termini-Centocelle runs from 5.30am to 9.30pm in both directions.

On January 1st, the Rome-Civita Castellana-Viterbo and Metromare railways service starts around 8:00 and continues until closing, expected around 11.30pm. The Termini-Centocelle railway is in operation in the direction of Centocelle from 8.30am to 11pm and in the direction of Termini from 8.03am to 10.33pm.

Free buses to the center of Rome

Two operate in the center of Rome free shuttlesnamed Free1 And Free2, which pass through the historic center and the shopping areas. They operate every day, from 8 December 2023 to Sunday 7 January 2024from 9:00 to 21:00, every 10 minutes.

Free shuttles are available to motorists who leave their cars at the Termini car park in via Marsala or in the Atac Partigiani car park

This special service allows the exchange of cars and buses from the car parks: for the Free1, the Roma Termini car park in via Marsala, with the first hour free; for the Free2, the Atac Partigiani car park, limited to the availability of parking spaces not occupied by season ticket holders (rate 0.80 euros per hour, 5 euros for the whole day). There line 100the electric minibus of the historic center, is also active on weekends and is completely free, with a frequency of approximately 13 minutes.

Taxi and NCC in Rome during the holidays

From 8 to 31 December, citizens over 18 have the ability to use i Travel CouponsRome to obtain discounts on taxi and NCC rides at reduced rates. This promotion provides one 50% off% up to a maximum of €20 per ride for everyone, while people with disability they can get one 100% discount up to a maximum of €40 per ride.

You can use up to 2 travel vouchers per daywith a maximum of €400 in total during the promotional period. To take advantage of these discounts, you must make payment with credit card or debit card after registering (using SPID, CIE or CNS) on the site couponsviaggioroma.romamobilita.it.

Discounts on sharing vehicles in Rome

During the period from 8 December to 7 January 2024in addition to promotional offers presented by service operators e-bikes, scootersie car sharing (such as Bird, Cooltra, Dott, Drivalia, Lime, Enjoy, ShareNow), Car Sharing Rome has special offers.

There are discounts for new members with an individual or family contract, to whom a bonus of €20.00 to be used on future rentals, as long as registration occurs within the specified dates. Current customers of Car Sharing Rome (with an individual or family contract) can benefit from a promotion for long rentals €40.00 per day plus €0.15 per kilometre.

During the holidays there are also discounts for car sharing

Also, for annual subscribers Metrebusthe use of shared e-bike and scooter services is free during this Christmas holiday period.

