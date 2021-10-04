Changes in sight of traffic in the Levante district starting from 18 October. Il Civ: “Preferable to start after Christmas. There is a risk of congestion in some areas “

Genoa – Ztl yes or Ztl no? Nervi is not talking about anything else. The new road network, as was to be expected, is splitting the neighborhood in two. The sentiment and the judgment on the new mobility, ready to take off from October 18, seems to follow the needle of a compass: in the sense that in one part or another of the neighborhood opinion changes rapidly.